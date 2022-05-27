Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $25.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.