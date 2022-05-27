Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $25.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.
NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
