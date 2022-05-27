Hound Partners LLC Purchases 107,514 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,514 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 3.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $59,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,784. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.