Hound Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up 1.8% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Wayfair worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $6.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 4,560,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

