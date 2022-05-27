Hound Partners LLC Takes Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Hippo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 823,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,606. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

