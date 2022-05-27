Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 969.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 969.33 ($12.20).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.40) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.78) to GBX 941 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.58) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.84) to GBX 940 ($11.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.97), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,070,388.22). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,270.87). Insiders bought 16,059 shares of company stock worth $12,757,234 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 675.40 ($8.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 808.37. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 630.80 ($7.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

