H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.97

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 4275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

