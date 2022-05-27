H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$17.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

