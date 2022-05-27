HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €22.50 ($23.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €21.82 ($23.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a twelve month high of €21.68 ($23.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

