HSBC Upgrades Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

