Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $19.48

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $18.83. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 141 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNP. StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

