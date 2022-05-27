HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $649.37.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $335.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.82. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -244.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $621,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.