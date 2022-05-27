Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $506.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $490.13.
Humana stock opened at $452.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.
In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Humana by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
