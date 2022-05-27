Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $506.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Humana stock opened at $452.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.88.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Humana by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

