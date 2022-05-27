Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Up 138.8%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) traded up 138.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.18. 778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Hunter Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOILF)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

