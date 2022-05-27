Hunting (LON:HTG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 310 ($3.90) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 280 ($3.52).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.73) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 319 ($4.01).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.34. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £552.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.13), for a total value of £31,537.20 ($39,684.41).

About Hunting (Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading

