Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hunting from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.77 on Monday. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

