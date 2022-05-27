Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

HBAN stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

