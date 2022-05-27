Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

HUT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $403.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

