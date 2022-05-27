Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $34.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRNNF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of HRNNF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951. Hydro One has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

