HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $53,638.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

