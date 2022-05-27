ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 200.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

ICF International stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,312. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

