Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.16

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,977.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

