IDE Group (LON:IDE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 140,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 335,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.22.
About IDE Group (LON:IDE)
Read More
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.