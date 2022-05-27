IDE Group (LON:IDE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 140,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 335,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.22.

Get IDE Group alerts:

About IDE Group (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.