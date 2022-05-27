Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 3,301 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $38,786.75.

On Friday, May 6th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $853,331.31.

On Monday, March 14th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 24,606 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88.

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $12.11 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

