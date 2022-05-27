IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 938 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $16,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IGMS stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $222,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 47.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

