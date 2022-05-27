IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 938 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $16,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IGMS stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $99.44.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $222,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 47.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
