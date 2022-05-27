IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 196,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,096. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.