IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.