IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,501,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $86.35. 15,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,821. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

