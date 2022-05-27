IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,672,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,080 shares of company stock worth $457,908. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.74. 13,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.