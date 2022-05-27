IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 336.7% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 96,660 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 112,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,519. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

