IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,888 shares of company stock worth $81,173,177. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $177.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

