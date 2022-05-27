IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. 32,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,696. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

