IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,217 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

