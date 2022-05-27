IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,262 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

DAL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 436,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,153,974. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

