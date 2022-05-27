IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,147,000 after buying an additional 694,027 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 591,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 400,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 885,866 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.05.

