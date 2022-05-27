IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 384,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.16. 167,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.
QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.