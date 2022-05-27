IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 384,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.16. 167,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.