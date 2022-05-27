IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 527,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 218,103 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,877,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000.

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,719. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

