Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.65

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.65 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 288,139 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.10.

In related news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £119,859.26 ($150,823.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,222 shares of company stock worth $40,734,366.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

