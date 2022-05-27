Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $192.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.50.

NYSE ITW opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

