Illuvium (ILV) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $174.78 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $268.54 or 0.00916983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 214.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,976.96 or 1.67239567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 384.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00506639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

