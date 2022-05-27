IMA Wealth Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,544,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $58.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08.

