IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $121.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

