IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $109,000 in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EQBK opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

