IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $927,000 in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 229,849 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $22.43 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

