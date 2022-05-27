IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 17,031 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEOH. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $21,752,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Methanex Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.