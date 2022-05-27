ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Update

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
ImaginOn has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
ImaginOn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImaginOn (IMGI)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.