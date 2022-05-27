ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Update

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

ImaginOn has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get ImaginOn alerts:

ImaginOn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.