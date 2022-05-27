Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 3.2%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.58. 2,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $7,339,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.