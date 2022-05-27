ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.37

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 73253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $811.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

