Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $427,437.75 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $427,437.75 and approximately $1,898.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 178.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.71 or 1.89444167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 205.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00511293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

