indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,096. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $75,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

