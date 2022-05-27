indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.66. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 5,835 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,096 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

